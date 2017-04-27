Ríos Piter, left, and Cárdenas at yesterday's press conference. Ríos Piter, left, and Cárdenas at yesterday's press conference.
Raise minimum wage to US level: Senators

Minimum wage parity would be reached by 2024

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, April 27, 2017

Two Senators have proposed legislation that would gradually raise the minimum wage to the same level as that of the United States.

The initiative was presented at a press conference yesterday as part of a campaign called “Raise salaries, not walls” by Senators Armando Ríos Piter and Cuauhtémoc Lázaro Cárdenas, both former members of the leftist Democratic Revolution Party.

“We propose a regulatory law that establishes social and economic criteria to eliminate the wage divergence between Mexico and its main commercial partners, [which is] the main cause of undocumented immigration to the United States,” explained Ríos.

“This convergence has to do with a terrible reality: salaries in the United States are 14 times higher than what’s paid in Mexico as minimum wage. Salaries must rise if productivity is to increase,” continued the independent Senator.

Aligning salaries across North America would permit labor force mobility in the region, say the proponents, who observe that since the signing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), goals of regional equality have not been met, and that inequality has worsened instead.

Mexico’s minimum daily wage rose by 10% this year, and currently stands at 80.04 pesos (just over US $4, at today’s exchange rate).

“We have to think again about having equality of conditions in commercial agreements, and one of the contributing factors will be raising our salaries,” said Cárdenas.

The proposal would modify the Federal Labor Act to include a chapter on labor mobility and wage convergence in commercial agreements to protect the rights of temporary and permanent Mexican workers abroad.

If passed, the National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami) would begin a seven-year wage convergence program next year, adjusting Mexico’s minimum wage upward by 35% a year.

Former U.S. presidential hopeful and Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders offered his support for the legislation at the press conference via a video link, and declared that he would seek to have the minimum wage raised on the northern side of the border to $15 per hour.

Source: Reforma (sp), Politico (sp)

  • WestCoastHwy

    What happened to the free market with gasoline that started on the 1st of April, 2017? Again, this is a bunch of bull
    @#$%!

    Are these Senators Economic Majors, I think not with the fact that increasing wages to that level in the next 7 years will cause hyperinflation beyond 1920 Germany and only benefit Corrupted Officials with more Tax Monies to embezzle if the business section doesn’t fold from the expense.

    The Primary Problem is Ejito which is a form of Communism. Without having the facilitation to conduct production, WTF are these Hillbilly Senators thinking, pulling monkeys out of their butts?

    The biggest cash crop of Mexico is now being threatened with international Legalization, so if these Mexican Senators could take a break from pulling Monkeys out of their butts and pass some real legislation, then the Economy will follow!

  • Güerito

    Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas hasn’t been a Senator since 1980.

  • robert w

    About bloody time Mexico quit playing the slave market for the US and other countries. The people deserve so much better from their politicians.

