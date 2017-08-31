Record 22 medals at university games

Six gold at Universiade 2017 was five more than last time

Mexican athletes made history at the world university games in Taiwan by winning a record 22 medals, five more than the previous record.

The 29th Summer Universiade, held in Taipei, finished yesterday, leaving Mexico in 13th place in the medal standings with six gold, five silver and 11 bronze.

Mexican athletes shone in diving, winning four gold medals in women’s and mixed springboard and a bronze in the men’s category.

Taekwondo was the sport in which Mexico won the most medals, five bronze in the women’s category, one in the men’s and another in the women’s team kyorugi.

Mexico won two bronze in archery, a gold and three silver in athletics, bronze in men’s soccer, a gold and a silver in men’s golf and a silver in men’s weightlifting.

At the last Summer Universiade, held in South Korea in 2015, Mexico won half as many medals and only one was gold.

Mexico sent 211 athletes to this year’s event, 126 men and 85 women.

Japan led the medal count with 101, followed by South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Russia and the United States.

