Red Cross delivers 386 tonnes of aid

The Mexican Red Cross has shipped 386 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the states of México, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Morelos and Puebla as part of its relief efforts for victims of the September 7 and 19 earthquakes.

The organization has gathered 1,558 tonnes of food donations, of which 1,227 have been distributed to 307,000 people since the 8.1-magnitude quake struck on September 7.

After last Tuesday’s 7.1 quake affected central Mexico, the Red Cross provided medical assistance to 56 people in its Polanco district clinic in the Mexico City borough of Miguel Hidalgo.

Elsewhere in the country, 130 of its ambulances, along with 25 state urban rescue units from Hidalgo, Querétaro, Mexico City, Jalisco, Guanajuato, and Michoacán and 1,200 paramedical staff, have treated 238 earthquake victims.

The Polanco Red Cross facility has also been operating as a donation collection center since September 19 with the support of over 7,000 volunteers.

Another service of the Mexican Red Cross is its Restoring Family Links program, available to anyone who has lost communication with relatives in Mexico City. The service can be requested over the phone at 52 (55) 1084 4517 and 52 (55) 1084 4795, or in person at the Red Cross’s Polanco facility at 1032 Ejército Nacional Avenue.

The institution can receive monetary donations through its Bancomer account, 0404040406, or through its Multiva account, 4444, cable number 132180000000044443.