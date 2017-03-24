Rescued crocodiles captured for blood

20 of the 34 reptiles were dead, killed for their blood and its alleged curative properties

Fourteen crocodiles were rescued and later released into the wild yesterday out of a total of 34 that had been illegally captured in Chiapas. The reptiles had been taken for their blood.

The rescue was carried out by the Natural Protected Areas Commission, Conanp, and the federal environmental protection agency, Profepa, after citizens of the Pacific coast municipality of Acapetahua reported the crocodiles’ capture and sacrifice by squatters.

Twenty crococdiles were already dead when officials arrived at the site, located adjacent to the La Encrucijada biosphere reserve, and their bodies bled.

Conanp officials said it was “a popular myth” on the Chiapas coast that the blood could cure ailments such as diabetes, cancer and AIDS.

Scientific studies have found the blood does indeed have antibiotic properties but there is no evidence that it can cure serious ailments.

The animals, most of which were small and measured about 1.5 meters in length, were found in an area known as El Tlacuachero, federal land which had been occupied by squatters.

Federal and state officials attempted to tour the area a week ago but were turned back by “aggressive situations” and an access route that had been blocked, presumably by the squatters.

Area residents have reported the latter were capturing the reptiles, subjecting them to abuse and then sacrificing them.

Those found alive this week showed signs of dehydration and appeared to have been held in captivity for more than 48 hours. The dead ones had been mutilated around the heads and tails.

Crocodiles are a protected species in Mexico.

An 18-year-old was killed earlier this month when he was seized by a crocodile in the biosphere reserve.

