Residents mount refinery blockade

Oaxaca plant was set to resume operations when the blockade went up

A protest is preventing operations at the Pemex refinery in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, from returning to normal after it reopened Sunday more than a month after suffering flooding and fire damage.

Further contributing to the embattled petroleum refinery’s woes was a fatal accident the night before the reopening.

A residents’ group mounted a blockade of the port city’s refinery yesterday, demanding compensation for contamination they claim was caused by the disaster. A fire occurred on June 14 after the refinery was inundated by floodwaters produced by tropical storm Calvin. Toxic acid rain and oil spills ensued, causing damage to the local environment.

One firefighter died fighting the blaze and several more were injured.

Neither Pemex nor the Oaxaca Environmental Secretariat have released information about the exact cause of the disaster although crude oil leaking from storage tanks was believed to be the culprit.

Affected residents claim that the contamination caused the death of animals and damage to homes, the water supply and the shrimp fishery.

In addition to compensation for the environmental damage, group leader Rosa Toledo Mier said they also seek damages from Pemex for skin diseases, panic attacks and other problems that have affected people who live in the vicinity of the refinery.

They plan to continue blocking vehicular access to the site to pressure the company to pay compensation. One man also managed to enter the site where he initiated a hunger strike. A Pemex representative said the company has established a negotiating table to discuss the residents’ demands.

Prior to the reopening of the refinery, Pemex conducted operational and safety tests on Saturday night, during which a fire truck overturned when it fell into a three-meter gap in the maritime terminal, leaving one person dead and another four injured.

Authorities have begun an investigation into the incident and the four injured workers are recovering in a company hospital. Their lives are not in danger.

Over the past four years at least 11 other workers have died in accidents at the refinery, which opened in 1979 and when fully operational processes 330,000 barrels of crude a day.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)