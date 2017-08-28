Reynosa businesses adjust to survive

Forces go after high-level crime gangs while no one stops the daily robberies

As security forces go after high-level criminal gangs in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, crime on a lower scale is taking off, says a business owner.

The restaurateur said official security strategies focus on high-impact crimes, “but burglary and armed robbery happen every day, targeting pharmacies and convenience stores, and nobody stops them.”

The only option left for business owners such as Alfonso de León Fuentes is to adjust their working hours. “People don’t go out at night so there’s no point in staying open until 10:00pm,” he told the newspaper Reforma.

Customers order takeout instead, and prefer places that take credit cards to avoid carrying cash. Food businesses have responded accordingly, implementing home delivery services and allowing customers to order through social media, or on the phone.

While that may be good for those restaurants that adapt, fewer people on the streets means less business for others. A store owner told Reforma that there are fewer and fewer businesses open in downtown Reynosa. “People are afraid to go out, and people are afraid to invest.”

Crime, added Javier Pérez García, affects people from all income levels.

“Something serious is going on, something authorities are failing to assess,” warned Leonel Cantú Robles, owner of an auto repair shop. “People don’t want to come and work here,” he said, recalling that the local manufacturing sector requires 10,000 workers and that hospitals are understaffed.

The situation is bound to make Reynosa less competitive in the mid-term, he asserted.

Crime also has an impact on outdoor activity.

The director of a local government sports agency remarked that joggers, cyclists and others who practice open-air sports have been adversely affected by the increased violence but fortunately they can find safety within the limits of the public sports center and Reynosa cultural park.

Other government officials are among those who have had to deal with the risks first hand.

The nature of the job of a local representative of Sedesol (the Secretariat of Social Development) takes her throughout Reynosa, especially into low-income neighborhoods.

“There was a gunfight in the Integración Familiar neighborhood while we were at the school. Everybody had to drop flat on the floor as guns were being fired on the street corner,” said Emma Lara.

Just the day before she was interviewed Lara saw one of her trips cut short. “We had to turn around. There was a gunfight on the highway to Monterrey.”

There was more gunfire yesterday and today. A vehicle chase involving rival crime gangs came to a head in front of municipal headquarters where gang members engaged in a gun battle with high-powered weapons until state and federal forces stepped in.

Yesterday, state police were attacked by armed civilians in Camargo, located on the United States border across from Rio Grande City in Texas, triggering an intense battle that left five people dead, two of them police. It wasn’t until 1:30 this morning that the violence came to an end.

The governor of Tamaulipas announced today a new state police operation would begin soon to strengthen vigilance on state highways, and that changes were coming for Reynosa’s security strategy, particularly in light of new energy investment coming to the area.

