Reynosa red alert is third since Tuesday

2 more people killed in gang war, bringing death toll to 14

Gang warfare flared again in Reynosa yesterday, triggering another red alert by local officials — the third since Tuesday night — to warn residents of danger points in various parts of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The violence resumed about 5:00pm in the Tamaulipas border city and left two more people dead, bringing to 14 the number killed over three days.

The state’s public security spokesman said soldiers and state justice officials were attacked in two distinct events, which left two wounded.

One official said yesterday that cells of the Gulf Cartel are fighting for the leadership of the organization after federal forces killed plaza boss Juan Manuel Loisa Salinas, known as “El Comandante Toro,” on April 22.

Gunfire, high-speed pursuits and overflying helicopters were heard last night as criminal groups continued to fight it out, said the public security spokesman.

Social media users advised of dangerous situations in Bugambillias, Juárez, San Valentin, Puerta Sur, Nuevo México and Integración Familiar.

Source: Expreso (sp)