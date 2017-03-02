Reynosa residents on alert for gang violence

Exchanges of gunfire between federal forces and criminal elements in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, last night triggered an orange alert and a warning to residents to take precautions in the Vista Hermosa and Villa Florida neighborhoods.

The state Attorney General’s office said confrontations began about 11:00pm in the west side of the city after marines were deployed for an operation in Vista Hermosa.

Citizens were also warned to watch for a spike strips on the Hidalgo boulevard and Matamoros-Monterrey bypass, placed by criminal gang members to spike the tires of armed forces vehicles.

The situation intensified in the early morning when confrontations and pursuits were reported on Morelos boulevard at the HEB commercial center and at Calle Río Mante.

There were no reports of deaths, injuries or arrests, state officials said at noon today.

The activity is the latest in a wave of violence that has accompanied operations intending to capture “El Comandante Toro,” Julián Manuel Loisa Salinas, presumed head of the Gulf Cartel in Reynosa. That gang is believed to be battling with the Zetas for control of drug trafficking, pipeline theft and arms trafficking in the border territory.

Authorities have been trying to capture Loisa since 2015.

At least two other alerts have been issued by the municipality in the last two weeks, in which at least 14 people have been killed.

Violence is no stranger to the citizens of the border city, but the latest surge is having its effect on social activities. More than 150 parents have penned a letter to the governor asking that a state taekwondo tournament scheduled for this week be moved elsewhere due to lack of security.

Tournament events often run till the early hours of the morning and parents fear for the safety of their children at that time of the day.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)