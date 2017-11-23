River otter captured by reserve’s cameras

Until now only paw prints showed the otter's presence in the Chihuahua reserve

The only previous evidence of river otters in a protected area in Chihuahua were a few paw prints. But now there are photographs and video, thanks to wildlife conservation and monitoring efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Commission for Natural Protected Areas (Conanp) said yesterday that hidden cameras positioned close to creeks, rivers and other bodies of water in the Tutuaca reserve captured the images of the otters.

The cameras have provided photographs of other animals as well, including specimens of the white-nosed coati, racoon, grey fox and ring-tailed cat, known in Mexico by its Náhuatl name, cacomixtle.

Monitoring efforts allow Conanp to update information regarding the biodiversity in Tutuaca, and endangered animal species.

Tutuaca reserve

River otters are currently considered as “near threatened” worldwide. In Mexico, the main threats to their existence are all human in origin and include water pollution, invasion of habitat and hunting.

The wildlife reserve in Tutuaca was created by presidential decree in 1937 and confirmed in 2001. It extends over 436,985 hectares and take in parts of the municipalities of Temósachi, Guerrero, Moris, Matachi, Madera and Ocampo.

Mexico News Daily