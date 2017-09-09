Rosarito’s Víctor Loza is homicide victim

The founder and president of the Baja Sand festival in Rosarito, Baja California, was assassinated this week.

The body of businessman-real estate broker Víctor Loza was found in a hotel in Ensenada on Wednesday, but wasn’t identified until yesterday because no identification was found on his body.

Preliminary reports indicate he had been stabbed to death.

Loza had been missing since Tuesday and his family had circulated notices to try to locate him.

He had told a friend in Rosarito on Tuesday that he was going to do some work in San Felipe on Thursday and return Friday. But he was not seen again.

Many hundreds of comments were posted in tribute today on Loza’s Facebook page, indicating he had made a positive and lasting impression in the community and that his death was a great loss.

The longtime Rosarito resident was coordinator of the sand sculpture festival called Baja Sand, whose most recent edition was held last month and drew more than 20,000 spectators.

Loza said in a report after the event that he anticipated the festival would be even bigger next year.

Source: Infonort (sp), Zeta Tijuana (sp), Reforma (sp)