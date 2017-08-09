Salmonella traced to Campeche papayas

109 cases reported in US; one person has died

Papaya from a farm in Campeche has been identified as the source of an outbreak of salmonella in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday 109 people in 16 states have become infected by the bacteria. One person in New York has died and 35 were infected seriously enough to be hospitalized.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Monday that papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm tested positive for five different strains of salmonella, which can cause diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and fever.

The farm is now subject to an import alert which allows the FDA to stop its produce from entering the U.S. until it can be shown that the issues causing the contamination have been resolved.

The FDA said it is not yet clear how the contamination occurred.

Caribena, Cavi and Valery brands of maradol papayas have been recalled.

Mexico is the world’s leading exporter of papaya, a market that was valued at US $86 million in 2015, and the world’s fifth-largest grower. Production has grown 30% in the last four years, according to Fresh Fruit Portal.

Source: The Associated Press (en)