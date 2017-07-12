San Miguel de Allende named world’s top city

San Miguel de Allende has been named the world’s best city with Oaxaca close behind in sixth place in annual rankings by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a lot to love about San Miguel,” the magazine said in announcing the winners, which readers select based on sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping and value.

The colonial city in the state of Guanajuato offers temperate weather year-round, Travel + Leisure wrote, meaning there is no bad time to visit.

A reader of the magazine described San Miguel as “one of the most authentic, creative and cost-effective destinations we’ve visited. Over the years we’ve discovered more great restaurants and activities, but the town still maintains its Mexican heritage, culture and charm.”

San Miguel also boasts Mexico’s top hotels: the Rosewood and the Hotel Matilda were recognized as the best hotels in Mexico.

Two other Mexican destinations have been accorded international recognition this year. The New York Times put Tijuana in Baja California and Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, on its list of the top places to visit in 2017.

Mexico News Daily