Schools are reopening but not Rébsamen

More than 1,000 schools reopened in Mexico City today for the first time since the devastating earthquake that struck central Mexico on September 19, but the Enrique Rébsamen school wasn’t one of them.

A wing of the school, located in the southern Tlalpan borough of the capital, collapsed in the powerful quake leaving 26 people dead, including 19 children.

Rescue efforts at the school attracted intense media attention because a 12-year-old girl was believed to be trapped alive in the rubble, although it was later revealed that she didn’t exist.

The school’s owner and two local government officials have since become the focus of a criminal complaint in relation to an apartment that was allegedly built illegally on top of the collapsed section. The extra weight and pressure it placed on the structure has been considered the cause of the collapse.

While the complaint that Tlapan borough chief Claudia Sheinbaum filed last week is being investigated, the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) has revoked the school’s educational and operational licenses.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s office (PGJ) has summoned the school’s owner and principal, Mónica García Villegas, to appear before it in relation to allegations that she used false documentation to get approval for the construction of the residential dwelling on the fourth floor of the collapsed building. It is also alleged that the site was being used as a middle school in violation of land use regulations.

The Rébsamen school was previously closed by authorities in both 2010 and 2014 because construction work was carried out without obtaining relevant permits but by paying a fine of 5% of the work’s value — as little as 21,000 pesos (US $1,150) in the latter case — the school was able to continue with the work and reopen.

Evidence that the construction had caused structural damage to the section of the school that collapsed was allegedly ignored by senior officials in the administrations of two previous borough mayors.

García Villegas and the school’s legal representative had been summoned to make a declaration today before the Attorney General’s office but did not appear.

Meanwhile, the SEP has offered administrative support to parents of students enrolled at the school to help find places at other educational facilities while it also said that it would offer psychological and emotional support “in specific cases” and to any students who requested it.

While the Enrique Rébsamen school remains closed and faces an uncertain future, many other schools in Mexico City welcomed students back to classes today for the first time in almost two weeks.

The federal education department reported that a further 1,079 schools had received certification that their facilities were structurally sound, bringing the number of schools in the capital that have resumed classes since the earthquake to 3,591.

Source: Milenio (sp)