News

Second-quarter GDP up 0.6%

Finance Secretariat could raise its 2017 growth forecast

Mexico News Daily | Monday, July 31, 2017

Economic growth rose during the second quarter, the biggest advance since the second quarter of 2014, the national statistics agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product grew 0.6%, representing annual growth of 3%, up from 2.6% in the first quarter.

The growth was driven by the service sector, compensating for stagnant agricultural and industrial output, and was well above estimates of 0.2%.

The improvement confirms analysts’ predictions, the Financial Times reported, as the United States shows signs a more pragmatic and conciliatory approach to trade negotiations.

Political turmoil in Washington has also boosted confidence.

The peso rallied to a 15-month high of 17.45 to the dollar this month.

There might be an upward revision in the 2017 GDP forecast as a result, said the chief economist at the Secretariat of Finance, Reuters reported.

The forecast was last revised in May, for growth between 1.5% and 2.5%.

Source: Reuters (sp), Financial Times (en), Milenio (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT