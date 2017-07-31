Second-quarter GDP up 0.6%

Economic growth rose during the second quarter, the biggest advance since the second quarter of 2014, the national statistics agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product grew 0.6%, representing annual growth of 3%, up from 2.6% in the first quarter.

The growth was driven by the service sector, compensating for stagnant agricultural and industrial output, and was well above estimates of 0.2%.

The improvement confirms analysts’ predictions, the Financial Times reported, as the United States shows signs a more pragmatic and conciliatory approach to trade negotiations.

Political turmoil in Washington has also boosted confidence.

The peso rallied to a 15-month high of 17.45 to the dollar this month.

There might be an upward revision in the 2017 GDP forecast as a result, said the chief economist at the Secretariat of Finance, Reuters reported.

The forecast was last revised in May, for growth between 1.5% and 2.5%.

Source: Reuters (sp), Financial Times (en), Milenio (sp)