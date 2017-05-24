Security crisis alert gets mixed response

National Security Commissioner Renato Sales has dismissed a security warning issued yesterday by his state counterpart Alberto Capella, rejecting his claim that 2018 could see Mexico’s worst-ever security crisis.

While Capella warned that empowerment of organized crime groups could worsen security conditions in 2018, Sales countered that crime rates “have begun to be contained” and assured that there will be “favorable electoral conditions” next year.

Mexicans will go to the polls to elect a new president in July 2018.

He also indicated that security authorities are already working with the states and will coordinate with the National Electoral Institute (INE) to “avoid electoral conditions becoming a climate conducive to crime.”

Politicians representing the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) as well as the National Autonomous University (UNAM) rector supported Sales’ stance, criticizing Capella for being a bearer of bad news that hadn’t yet happened.

Senator Ernesto Gándara argued that “those who work in security . . . shouldn’t foretell in that way” while PRI Deputy César Camacho labeled him the “prophet of doom” and added that the only national security agreement “is called the political constitution.”

Capella called for a national security pact to create a strategic security agenda.

UNAM rector Enrique Graue dubbed Capella a “messiah of the apocalypse” adding that “Mexico has sufficient political maturity to move ahead in peace and with stability.”

However, there were others who were more sympathetic to Capella’s alert and proposal.

Former presidential advisor and ex-director of the Center for Investigation and National Security (CISEN), Eduardo Guerrero, agreed with his prognosis for 2018 as well as the assertion that partisanship had been an impediment to progress on the issue.

He echoed Capella’s call for political parties to make a truce and hold serious discussions on security.

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera agreed with the inference that police forces hadn’t been adequately modernized but believes that there is still time for states to avoid a security crisis if they are “built” according to “officially approved criteria.”

Jorge Camacho, who is running the office of former first lady and presidential aspirant Margarita Zavala, also added his voice to the debate saying, “If the federal government doesn’t do something forceful” in Morelos, Guerrero, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa and Michoacán, those states “will set Mexico alight.”

