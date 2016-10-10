San Miguel: crime on the rise San Miguel: crime on the rise. Via Wikimedia Commons
Security worsening as San Miguel crime rises

Walking at night is not as safe as it used to be, says expat

Mexico News Daily | Monday, October 10, 2016

The surge in crime recorded in some parts of Mexico this year has also been seen in the once peaceful Bajío town of San Miguel de Allende, and has touched its prominent expatriate population.

Calculated at 13,000 people, or 8% of the city’s inhabitants, the expat community has had to modify daily habits and routines to avoid becoming victims of criminals, reports the newspaper Reforma.

Resident David Bossman told the newspaper that just five years ago he could walk around town at any time of night without any worry.

An American and head of the citizens’ organization More Security For San Miguel, Bossman now recommends that residents avoid walking through neighborhoods and areas in which there are few people about after 9:00pm, as there are no guarantees of safety.

The best option, he said, is to hail a taxi. Otherwise, “it is probable they’ll be targeted by criminals as the incidence of muggings has increased.”

According to figures compiled by More Security For San Miguel, that particular crime has increased by 75% between January and June to 215 reports, a worrying spike when compared to the 123 recorded during all of 2015.

The surge in violence climaxed with the recent bomb attacks on three downtown bars, the first on August 5 and two more a month later.

Last year, three American nationals were murdered in the Guanajuato town, but Bossman said that the prosecutor’s office has provided little information regarding the crimes.

Bossman told Reforma that during the first five months of 2016 there have been 23 murders, “but no one knows who has been arrested . . . I believe that no one is behind bars.”

Despite the worsening security conditions, the state Tourism Secretariat reported that weekend hotel occupancy rates remain high, as does the number of couples who want to marry there.

Nonetheless, Tourism Secretary Fernando Olivera Rocha thinks that the agencies tasked with keeping San Miguel safe should attend to the concerns of the American community.

The state of Guanajuato, with one of the strongest economies in the country, has become a de facto battleground for warring cartels who dispute not only drug smuggling territory, but also the tapping of gasoline pipelines and robbing trains traversing the state.

The uptick in crime in San Miguel has been attributed by the state leader of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) to the arrival of several organized crime cells.

The mayor of San Miguel, for his part, believes that up to 95% of all criminal acts in the municipality can be attributed to drug retail sale activities.

In response, the Government Secretary of Guanajuato has announced that the state and 46 municipal police forces will receive the support and backup of their federal counterpart, paying special attention to the state’s industrial corridor and the municipalities of San Miguel de Allende and Dolores Hidalgo.

Source: Reforma (sp)

  • TioDon

    A friend who owns a restaurant here in Playa once told me “We are one Swedish couple getting murdered from going back to being a deserted town”. When the main revenue generator is tourism, you cannot afford security problems. Also, tourists/locals should be aware of where to go and where not to go. Every city is the world has places where a tourist shouldn’t go.It’s the tourists responsibility to know where these are.

    • Hailey Mannering

      There are many first world major cities without dangerous areas.

      • TioDon

        Really? Would you care to name one?

        • Yasmin Rubia

          Most cities in first world countries, with the exception of the US – especially cities as small as San Miguel. Even many small cities in the US are safe all over. Give me a break !

          • TioDon

            Wow, I’d hate to travel with you to Mexico City, or Rio, of Belize, or Caracas, or Guatemala, or Baghdad, or……well, ANYWHERE in Africa, or Paris, or Milan, or Berlin, or Moscow…..shall I go on? You need to travel more and get away from your AARP groups. Careful, Yasmin.

          • mikegre

            If you want to be safe when you travel, simply visit places that are majority Anglo-Saxon.

          • Hailey Mannering

            Or Japanese or European. Yes, there might be some dangerous areas in Europe, but don´t get the impression that “all” cities have dangerous areas such as TioDon suggests. That´s an excuse used for high violent crime rates in many US and Latin American cities.

          • Yasmin Rubia

            I have travelled a lot and I have noting to do with AARP ! Mexico City, Rio, Belize, Caracas, Guatemala, Baghdad aren´t 1st world ! I hope you´ll find another place to troll !

          • TioDon

            jejeje, first, nice picture! second, I asked you to name one city that doesn’t have a dangerous area…..want to give it a try? you can even limit it to 1st world cities…..yeah, didn’t think so.

          • Hailey Mannering

            Just in Canada: I´d guess probably all or most of the following: Victoria, Regina, Thunder Bay, Sudbury, Windsor, London, Kitchener, Guelph, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Oshawa, Ottawa, Trois Rivieres, Sherbrooke, Kingston, Halifax, Saint John, Moncton, Sydney, St. John´s, Barrie. That doesn´t mean there aren´t larger Canadian cities than these without dangerous areas.Those are all cities larger than San Miguel de Allende, which is what you´re referring to. Why you´d even bring up Belize, population 20,000 is beyond me. Thanks for your sarcasm and misinfo.

          • TioDon

            Wow, you are well traveled….in Can-a-duh….I thought you said “major” cities…yeah, Guelph is
            certainly a major international hub…..sorry, snowflake, but having seen every obscure village in Canada doesn’t qualify as having “traveled a lot”….

          • bearland

            But in those cities non-human predators are a problem so…it isn’t so safe either.

    • David Nichols

      Perhaps it’s a shared responsibility…the tourist destinations all put out brochures listing the local attractions, shouldn’t they warn tourists of the dangerous areas??
      How exactly would a tourist from a foreign country learn where the danger areas were in Cancun, for example..?
      Ask a taxi driver? …there’s a fair chance the TAXI is a danger area and will drop you off at a predetermined spot to be robbed or worse…
      Just as most Americans know better than to visit the south side of Chicago, those of us who live in Mexico have an awareness of the danger areas in the major cities…
      This is not information an international tourist could easily access…

      • TioDon

        I agree completely; it’s the tourists responsibility to know where NOT to go before going there. Some cities will give you the message but not usually in writing. They have to be very careful in telling people to NOT go to certain areas.

        Yeah, not a taxi driver for sure.

        My AMEX people are pretty good about it but the internet (Trip Advisors, etc.) are my best bet. People will tell you where NOT to go.

    • mikegre

      DonTio loves to make excuses for the rampart crime in Mexico but by encouraging unsuspecting tourists to come to Mexico he winds up with their blood on his hands.

      • TioDon

        I have no idea what you are saying (did you mean rampant?). Did you/can you read anything I wrote?

        • mikegre

          You’re right. I take it back. Misinterpreted your post. Sorry.

          • TioDon

            Gracias

  • smacarol

    I’ve lived in San Miguel for 12 years; I realized I should take cabs home long ago. It’s too bad but it’s the price we pay for being rich among the poor, I guess.

  • Bonnie Otto

    I live in Acapulco and identify so much with the ex-pats in San Miguel. Most days I take taxis everywhere. I am not afraid of the buses, but as Acapulco has installed a new bus system, they are so crowded that you are putting your life in jeopardy. I have longed to visit San Miguel since I read the book “On Mexican Time” by Tony Cohan. Now this has put fear in me and I am going again to Taxco for the weekend.

  • David Nichols

    Maybe at the next SMA book discussion somebody will mention John Milton…

  • Felipe_Calderoff

    Choose where you want to vacation or live wisely.

    http://i66.tinypic.com/ri6vc8.png

  • WestCoastHwy

    This reminds me of the National Geographic episode when the watering hole becomes a small pond, only the most vicious survive. Legal Cannabis in the USA has started to be felt down South and as I have told others, the Drug Trade will now turn into the Crime Trade which instead of Enjoying the Party, Violence will Rain Down.

