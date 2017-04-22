Senators given earful by relatives of missing

Relatives of missing persons, of whom Mexico has thousands upon thousands, had a rare opportunity to give lawmakers an earful during a seminar yesterday, organized by the Senate and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

For years, families of the missing have complained of indifference and incompetence among government officials, from whom they’ve requested a general law on missing persons since 2014. They delivered the plea once more yesterday before members of the Senate.

“We’ve had enough shit from this corrupt fucking government,” declared Débora Ramírez, the relative of a kidnapping victim, during the opening ceremony of the event, setting the tone for a rough encounter.

Ramírez and María de Lourdes González were also unhappy about the absence of National Security Commissioner Renato Sales Heredia, accusing him of not collaborating in the search for the disappeared.

“They do nothing” to locate missing persons and pay no attention to the filed complaints, said Ramírez about the Federal Police, the Army and the Navy, whose operations they described as mere shams.

Ramírez and González added that little is done for the thousands of victims and that when relatives try to request an investigation they are “humiliated” and never get a response.

“Everybody tramples on us and tells us lies,” they added, claiming they receive the same mistreatment from the National Human Rights Commission, the Attorney General’s office, the Interior Secretariat and other government agencies.

Senator Miguel Barbosa pledged to turn the situation around through legislative means.

He said the seminar had been convened to analyze an issue of “bestiality” that is “horrible, diabolical, that has degraded society.”

“Mass graves are found with the remains of executed humans, murdered in all kinds of ways, it’s unimaginable.”

Later, relatives related their own personal situations.

“My brother’s disappearance hurts me, but my mother’s suffering is worse because it’s consuming her life,” said Mario Vergara.

He, like many others in his situation, has taken it upon himself to look for mass graves and dig through the human remains in the search for his brother. Having seen graves full of children’s remains, he wondered if the authorities will also claim that such minors had colluded with organized crime, criminalizing the children as they have adults.

The gruesome task of looking for their relatives has become a risky activity, claimed Vergara, because “you become a threat to the government.”

Lucía Méndez, a member of the Veracruz collective Solecito, lamented that “Mexico is rotten with regard to human rights, a field in which falsehoods trump reality and [political] elites are only interested in going from one public office to the other, while the rest of us suffer.”

Source: El Universal (sp)