The prison from which five inmates escaped yesterday. The prison from which five inmates escaped yesterday.
News

Senior cartel members escape Sinaloa jail

Son of a Sinaloa Cartel boss among those who fled the Aguaruto prison

Mexico News Daily | Friday, March 17, 2017

Five senior members of the Sinaloa Cartel escaped yesterday from the Aguaruto prison in Culiacán, Sinaloa, whose chief of security disappeared shortly after.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Among those who escaped was Juan José Esparragoza Monzón, son of Juan José Esparragoza Moreno, also known as “El Azul,” and one of the cartel’s senior leaders. His son, who was captured in January, has been linked to violence in Tijuana and Mexicali, Baja California, and his arrest was one of the 122 priority objectives of the federal government.

Esparragoza Monzón is also accused of coordinating a drug distribution network and managing the proceeds of drug sales by investing in properties in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Jaliso, Querétaro and Sinaloa.

He and another escapee, Francisco Javier Zacueta Rosales, nicknamed “Pancho Chimal,” were considered dangerous by authorities but efforts to have them transferred to a maximum security were blocked by orders of suspension issued by federal judges.

Zacueta, arrested last month, is the chief of security for Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, son of Joaquín Guzmán, the former cartel boss now awaiting trial in the United States.

The other three are Jesús Peña González, security chief for cartel leader Ismael Zambada; Rafael Guadalupe Félix Núñez, leader of Los Ántrax, the armed wing of the cartel; and Alfredo Limón Sánchez, a close collaborator of Zambada’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinaloa’s Public Security Secretary said today that the search for the escaped inmates now includes the prison’s missing security chief, José Mario Murillo Rodríguez, as well.

Security Undersecretary Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo said officials have not discounted the possibility that prison guards assisted in the escape. He said the inmates may have left the prison hidden inside vehicles.

Source: Milenio (sp), Ríodoce (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • cooncats

    “Sinaloa’s Public Security Secretary said today that the search for the escaped inmates now includes the prison’s missing security chief, José Mario Murillo Rodríguez, as well.

    Security Undersecretary Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo said officials have not discounted the possibility that prison guards assisted in the escape. ”

    Well no shit, Sherlock. LOL.

  • Güerito

    There are some big state elections coming up in a couple months. The PRI party needs a lot of $$$ to buy votes, especially in the State of Mexico. This must have involved the payment of millions.

    Normally, they’re supposed to wait until after the election to get out, like El Chapo in 2015. But I guess, like everything else in Mexico, the rules are changing.

    Meanwhile, Dr. Mireles can’t even get transferred to a prison in his home state of Michoacán.

  • Fester N Boyle

    Another day in corrupt Mexico. At least El Chapo will not escape. The missing security chief is probably having a fine margarita in a FL cafe, with a new name, already.
    Mexico has lost control of its territory due to narco corruption. The US should build the wall, but at the southern border of the northernmost Mexican states. Given Mexico’s inability to control the crime on the border, its aiding of illegal immigration from south of its own border with assisted safe passage into the US, and the fact the US is hosting a sizable portion of the Mexican population it is only just that the US take some of the territory over in compensation.
    So the wall should go from perhaps Monterrey, over to Mazatlan. The US can resettle all the foreigners it expels into these areas and fix the culture to be more alike the US culture. The Mexican govt. can continue its criminality and corruption and abusing its citizens but only in the southern states.

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com

THE MND POLL

What do you think?

THE STORY: MX-US treaty invalid, politician claims

Mexico News Daily
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT