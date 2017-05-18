Shell, ExxonMobil are coming this year

The firms will open gas stations in the central region of Mexico

Motorists will soon begin seeing yet more new logos on gas stations — new, at least, in Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil this week announced plans to open stations in Mexico this year.

ExxonMobil said it will invest US $300 million during the next decade on logistics, products and marketing. It did not specify how many gas stations it would open, but said the first would appear in the central region of the country during the second half of the year.

Spokesman Martin Proske said the company will offer consumers new purchase options and the company’s “high-quality” Synergy gasoline and diesel fuels.

The stations will operate under the Mobil brand.

Royal Dutch Shell spokesman Andrés Cavallari declined to say when its first stations would open, choosing instead to say the date will be a surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company will operate its own stations as well as franchise outlets, concentrating initially on the central Valley of México region.

Cavallari said Shell’s entry into the market would be undertaken in two stages. During the first the company will buy its fuel locally and later, in the medium term, import and sell its own products.

The infrastructure is not yet in place for importing its own fuels, Cavallari said.

Its stations will operate with attendants to pump gas rather than as self-serve outlets.

Source: El Universal (sp), El Financiero (sp)