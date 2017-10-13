Sinaloa Cartel cell linked to murder

Los Salazar believed to have killed journalist in retaliation for her coverage

The murder last March in Chihuahua of journalist Miroslava Breach Velducea, 54, has been linked to hired gunmen associated with the Sinaloa Cartel, the state Attorney General’s office revealed this week.

The investigation has found that one of the four hitmen who killed Breach on March 23 is the nephew of Crispín Salazar, leader of a regional gang known as Los Salazar.

Thought to be a cell of the Sinaloa Cartel, the gang is based in and operates from the remote mountain Chihuahua municipality of Chínipas, close to the border with Sonora and also Breach’s hometown.

Sources quoted by the Attorney General said Breach’s murder was revenge by Los Salazar, who felt betrayed by the journalist’s exposés on their modus operandi.

“What we know is that Los Salazar were not pleased with her, not so much about the content of her stories, but because they were being singled out by someone from their own hometown . . . shining the light on the abuses they committed and the way they attempted to impose candidates during the most recent [state] elections,” said Attorney General César Augusto Peniche Espejel.

Los Salazar operate in the border region between Chihuahua and Sonora, cultivating and trafficking marijuana and opium poppies, which they smuggle into the United States across the border between Sonora and Arizona.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the four individuals suspected in Breach’s murder.

Rosa María Breach, the victim’s sister, recently won an amparo, or injunction, in which a federal judge ordered that the state provide her with all information it had gathered regarding the journalist’s murder.

The Attorney General had refused to release the information on the grounds that Rosa María Breach was a third party, and that only the journalist’s children could be granted access to the case file.

Source: El Universal (sp)