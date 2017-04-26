Sinaloa woman, 58, gives birth to twins

Born prematurely, babies and their mother are in good health

A 58-year-old woman gave birth to twins at a hospital in Culiacán, Sinaloa, and all three are reported in good health.

The boy and girl were born prematurely at 33 weeks at the IMSS regional general hospital No. 1, where a team of doctors attended.

The babies spent more than three weeks in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit where they had to fight for their lives due to the early birth and their low weight.

The hospital’s chief of gynecology said the twins’ mother received specialized attention during her pregnancy, which was triggered through assisted reproductive technology.

Advances in that technology have made it possible for more women aged over 50 to become pregnant, according to Wikipedia.

The oldest mother to conceive was 71. In the United Kingdom more than 20 babies are born every year to women over 50.

But twins are less common although a 64-year-old woman gave birth to twins in February in Spain.

Source: El Universal (sp)