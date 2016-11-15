Cuén Ojeda presents citizens' initiative yesterday in the Senate. Cuén Ojeda presents citizens' initiative yesterday in the Senate.
Sinaloans sign up to drop Daylight Savings

Citizens' initiative obtained twice the necessary signatures

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Citizens in the state of Sinaloa have rallied behind a proposal to abandon Daylight Savings Time.

A citizens’ initiative that obtained 262,876 signatures in favor of the change was presented yesterday to the Mexican Senate by a group of residents opposed to the twice-yearly time change.

The initiative garnered twice as many signatures required by the procedure, which gives ordinary citizens the opportunity to put legislation before Congress.

Senate Vice-President Blanca Alcalá accepted the initiative from Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, a representative of the citizens’ group and president of of the Sinaloa Party, who explained that most Sinaloans do not want Daylight Savings Time.

He said studies have shown that the time change provokes health problems, above all among students, and does not serve to reduce energy costs as is often claimed.

Alcalá said the initiative will now be presented to the National Electoral Institute which will verify the authenticity of the signatures.

Once verified, the proposal would go before the relevant congressional committees for analysis.

If approved, Sinaloa would become the third state to not adhere to Daylight Savings, joining Quintana Roo and Sonora.

Source: El Universal (sp)

  • Henry Wilson

    only arizona and hawaii reject dst in the states. good for sinaloa. the whole concept of dst is ridiculous especially for hot weather regions. who wants an extra hour of sunlight in the summer at night? sheesh.

  • cooncats

    Oh boy, I wish they’d do this in Jalisco too. Absolutely right Henry.

  • Please, Lord, let this common sense spread across the entire nation.

  • Garry Montgomery

    cancel daylight savings everywhere! It interferes with the human circadian rhythm and creates havoc with health and business.

  • T. M. Sabin

    Statistics in the U.S. last year showed that DST saved ZERO in utility costs, and actually cost over $4 billion in reduced productivity while everyone’s bodies tried to adjust to the changes. So what is the supposed “benefit”? Ditch it completely!

  • Joshua Rodriguez

    this needs to be every where!!

