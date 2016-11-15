Sinaloans sign up to drop Daylight Savings

Citizens in the state of Sinaloa have rallied behind a proposal to abandon Daylight Savings Time.

ADVERTISEMENT

A citizens’ initiative that obtained 262,876 signatures in favor of the change was presented yesterday to the Mexican Senate by a group of residents opposed to the twice-yearly time change.

The initiative garnered twice as many signatures required by the procedure, which gives ordinary citizens the opportunity to put legislation before Congress.

Senate Vice-President Blanca Alcalá accepted the initiative from Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, a representative of the citizens’ group and president of of the Sinaloa Party, who explained that most Sinaloans do not want Daylight Savings Time.

He said studies have shown that the time change provokes health problems, above all among students, and does not serve to reduce energy costs as is often claimed.

Alcalá said the initiative will now be presented to the National Electoral Institute which will verify the authenticity of the signatures.

Once verified, the proposal would go before the relevant congressional committees for analysis.

If approved, Sinaloa would become the third state to not adhere to Daylight Savings, joining Quintana Roo and Sonora.

Source: El Universal (sp)