Slim sees opportunity in Mexico’s future

Trump is not the terminator, he’s a negotiator, said one of Mexico’s most successful businesspeople at a press conference in Mexico City yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Slim described the United States president as “a great negotiator” and downplayed the threat Trump’s administration may represent for Mexico. “I don’t see risks. I see opportunity.”

Mexico must negotiate with the U.S., he said, but without “surrendering.”

He was critical of Trump’s border wall, pointing out that investment and job creation in Mexico represented a better form of border security. “The best wall is opportunities, job creation, improving domestic investment and welcoming foreign investment.”

Slim predicted, as he has done previously, that the U.S. will need a larger workforce if the economy grows as Trump has forecast, “and without a doubt Mexico is their best partner.” Mexican workers are excellent, he said, and earn less than those in China.

“The circumstances in the United States are very favorable for Mexico” because Trump’s policies aimed at boosting the U.S. economy will do the same for Mexico’s and for Mexicans working in the U.S.

The businessman, one of the world’s wealthiest, echoed other criticisms of a 20% border tax on Mexican imports, pointing out that American consumers would pay the price.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slim welcomed the contact made between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto yesterday morning, during which the leaders agreed not to comment publicly on the border wall and who might pay for it.

And he said he was gratified to see how Mexicans have united in support of the president’s decision to cancel that meeting. “I had not seen this solidarity since the 1985 Mexico City earthquake.”

Speaking before some 200 Mexican and foreign journalists at a conference called to discuss the Mexico-US relationship, which had cooled considerably during the past week, Slim declared that “together we’re stronger.” He said too that he had the impression that the negotiations with the United States “are leaning more to our side.”

Mexico must negotiate from a position of strength, he said, observing that Trump represents a major change in how politics are conducted.

One of Mexico’s main concerns going forward should be the situation for Mexicans living in the United States, “who must feel helpless.”

Commenting on proposals to boycott the products of American brands with a presence in Mexico, Slim disagreed with the idea.

Those most affected would be the Mexican workers hired by those companies. Regardless of the companies’ origins, “we must consume what the country produces.”

Slim, best known for his telecommunications company América Móvil, also owns companies involved in retailing and construction. Although critical of Trump during the U.S. election campaign, the two men met for dinner in Florida in December, which Trump described as “a lovely dinner with a wonderful man.”

Source: Milenio (sp), 24 Horas (sp), Reuters (en), The Guardian (en)