Snow closes roads in Durango, Chihuahua

There were closures yesterday and Sunday on the Durango-Mazatlán freeway after snow fell in Durango and Chihuahua.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highway was closed in both directions between El Salto and Coscomate due to weather conditions brought on by cold front No. 11 and the second winter storm of the season.

Civil Protection officials in both states warned yesterday that more snow and sleet could be expected in the next few days.

Sixteen municipalities in Chihuahua have seen snow, and nine in Durango.

Many schools were closed as a result.

In the Chihuahua municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo temperatures dropped to -7 C and 18 centimeters of snow was reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 200 visitors enjoying ecotourism destinations in the mountains of Durango were trapped after roads became impassable. Some were able to extend their stay in the area’s tourism accommodations but others had to stay in shelters opened especially for the inclement weather.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp), El Siglo (sp)