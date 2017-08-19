Solar eclipse viewable starting at 9:00am

Mexico will see a partial eclipse Monday, with northern states having the best view

Damage to the eyes will be the principal danger of watching Monday’s solar eclipse but there is also some risk for pregnant women if you believe ancient legends.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total solar eclipse will darken the skies across a strip of the United States, starting about 9:00am PDT in Oregon and finishing about 3:00pm EDT in South Carolina, while a partial eclipse will take place in Mexico when the moon covers just a part of the sun.

How big a part depends on location, but the northern states will get the best view of the event.

As for pregnant women, it’s a myth that originated in Mexico that said if a woman carrying a baby made visual contact with a solar eclipse the baby would be born with skin blemishes or deformities.

And the Mayas believed that an eclipse was a sign that the moon was attacking the sun, indicating that a war was coming.

But in fact the only confirmed danger is in viewing the event with the naked eye. According to the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the only safe way to look directly at a complete or partial solar eclipse is through special-purpose solar filters or hand-held solar viewers.

Homemade filters or sunglasses, says NASA, are not safe for viewing the sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eclipse will be viewable in Mexico as early as 9:10am on Monday, from Baja California.

The following list of states indicates the time the eclipse will begin, its duration and end time. In brackets is the percentage of totality.

• Aguascalientes — 11:48 / 13:07 / 14:27 (30.5%)

• Baja California — 09:10 / 10:26 / 11:49 (49.3%)

• Baja California Sur — 09:21 / 10:36 / 11:58 (35.9%)

• Campeche — 12:17 / 13:44 / 15:05 (40.8%)

• Chiapas — 12:25 / 13:45 / 15:00 (27.1%)

• Chihuahua — 09:27 / 10:50 / 12:16 (49.6%)

• Coahuila — 11:37 / 13:02 / 14:29 (49%)

• Colima — 09:53 / 11:04 / 12:18 (20.1%)

• Durango — 11:10 / 12:26 / 13:51 (56.5

• Guanajuato — 11:53 /13:12 / 14:32 (29%)

• Guerrero — 12:06 / 13:19 / 14:32 (20.2%)

• Hidalgo — 11:58 / 13:19 / 14:39 (30.3%)

• Jalisco — 11:49 / 13:04 / 14:20 (23.4%)

• Mexico City — 12:01 / 13:20 / 14:37 (26.7%)

• Michoacán — 11:57 / 13:11 / 14:27: (22.6%)

• Morelos — 12:04 / 13:21 / 14:37 (24.7%)

• Nayarit — 11:42 / 12:58 / 14:17 (27.3%)

• Nuevo León — 11:44 / 13:10 / 14:36 (45.5%)

• Oaxaca — 12:14 / 13:31 / 14:45 (23%)

• Puebla — 11:41 / 13:06 / 14:31 (43.4%)

• Querétaro — 11:55 / 13:16 / 14:36 (30.2%)

• Quintana Roo — 12:23 / 13:51 / 15:11 (44.7%)

• San Luis Potosí — 11:49 / 13:10 / 14:32 (32.9%)

• Sinaloa — 10:31 / 11:49 / 13:11 (34.7%)

• Sonora — 09:17 / 10:35 / 12:00 (47.9%)

• State of México — 12:01 / 13:20 / 14:37 (26.4%)

• Tabasco — 12:19 / 13:42 / 14:59 (31.6%)

• Tamaulipas — 11:48 / 13:14 / 14:39 (45.2%)

• Tlaxcala — 12:03 / 13:23 / 14:41 (27.5%)

• Veracruz — 12:07 / 13:28 / 14:46 (29.6%)

• Yucatán — 12:16 / 13:45 / 15:07 (46.5%)

• Zacatecas — 11:44 / 13:05 / 14:27 (34.1%)

Mexico News Daily