Solar system can cool home and fridge, too

UNAM team's invention can heat water to 110 C or cool it to -7

Researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have developed a solar energy system that can not only be used to cool living areas but refrigerate food as well.

The team of researchers at UNAM’s Renewable Energies Institute (IER) is led by Dr. Wilfrido Rivera Gómez Franco, who said the system can raise water temperature from 20 to 110 degrees C, or reduce it to below 0.

What makes it different from conventional domestic cooling systems, like those found in fridges and air conditioning units, is that Rivera’s foregoes the use of a compressor connected to the power grid and relies solely on solar energy. It also uses ammonia as the refrigerant.

“It may sound paradoxical, but with our array of solar panels we manage to harness the sun’s energy and create cold with it,” said Rivera.

Currently, the project’s set-up includes a 60-square-meter solar array, which produces enough energy to cool or heat an 80-square-meter room.

The developers are currently focusing on evaluating the system’s performance under several temperature conditions and refining their control over it. The next stage would be to install it in the real-world environment of one of the institution’s laboratories.

The developers are also looking for an ideal place in northern Mexico or a coastal city to install their cooling system. In those areas, the bimonthly cost of air conditioning units can run from 5,000 to 10,000 pesos (US $290 to $580).

Those figures could be drastically reduced by using solar energy instead, as the only conventionally-generated electricity needed is to power a small pump that cycles hot water through the system.

Since the innovative system’s source of power is solar, no carbon dioxide — a noxious greenhouse gas — is released into the atmosphere.

Rivera believes that once his product is mass-produced, consumers could recover their investment in just four years.

The developers explained that although there are similar products on the international market, they cannot achieve temperatures of less than -5 C, limiting their use to air conditioning.

The system developed at UNAM can easily produce temperatures of -7, expanding its application to food refrigeration.

Rivera also says that their system is 50% cheaper than foreign ones, before taking into consideration import taxes that can increase the end price four-fold.

A patent registration has been filed by the team of developers, which is comprised of masters and doctorate students in thermodynamics and refrigeration.

Source: Milenio (sp)