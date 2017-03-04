Spain beats Canada in tourism investment

Spain has overtaken Canada as the second-biggest investor in Mexico’s tourist industry for the first time in 11 years in what one industry representative dubbed the “reconquest.”

Spanish firms made direct investments totaling US $81 million last year, compared to Canada’s $77 million, according to figures compiled by the Economy Secretariat.

The last time Spain invested more than Canada was in 2005 when its capital expenditures reached $147 million.

United States investors led the way with $306 million, but that was the lowest since 2008.

Tourism is a factor that unifies Mexico and Spain, said Tourism Secretary Enrique de la Madrid last October when the Spanish hotel firm NH Hotel Group launched a new brand called Collection.

The president of the Confederation of Latin American Tourism Organizations observed that Spanish investment is growing at a faster pace, but offered a criticism.

“It looks like the reconquest,” said Armando Bojórquez, and noted it was interesting that Spanish hotels charge in foreign currency and then pay low salaries in Mexico.

Source: El Universal (sp)