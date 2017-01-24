Spending cuts add up to 41 billion pesos

But some observers feel it's not enough, and that the measures are superficial

Widespread — and still ongoing — gas price protests have not persuaded the government to back down but they might have triggered a rush by politicians to trim costs, including their own salaries.

Those spending cuts and austerity plans represent an estimated savings of over 41 billion pesos (US $1.9 billion) in public spending, but some observers believe there’s more to be done to aid Mexico’s finances.

A specialist from the Center for Research in Teaching and Economics (CIDE) who is in charge of that organization’s Accountability Network (RRC) said the austerity measures are a good first step.

However, Lourdes Morales Canales also said they were a superficial reaction with political undertones, given the context of spending excesses by several institutions.

She also thinks it’s important to remain vigilant over how the savings are used.

“Let’s wait and see where these resources end up. The problem is how much is it a skin-deep reaction and how much a long-term measure. They are reacting to government actions that have brought discredit and have not created the expected results,” she said.

The director of Transparency Mexico saw it as a good sign when public institutions reviewed where they were spending the most in an effort to do without things that society sees as privileges.

Nonetheless, many of the measures are not permanent but emergency adjustments, said Eduardo Bohórquez, who feels there should be structural changes to the way the federal administration’s budgets are designed.

“There is no way to compensate for past subsidies to gasoline with the proposed spending cuts; clearly, it’s not going to happen,” he said.

For Bohórquez, the underlying issue is to put an end to privileges and to meticulously review the budgets of each of the three branches of government, the security forces, independent agencies and political parties.

A former access-to-information commissioner said 41 billion pesos in cutbacks is merely a “handout” to the people of Mexico.

“I think that those 41 billion are a handout, because there is a structural problem in the three Powers of the Union and their independent agencies, and that’s wastefulness,” said María Elena Pérez-Jaen.

“Reimbursing bonuses is not enough. That’s just crumbs, a handout. They must eliminate bribery and modify the financing of political parties, because those have remained untouched.”

The measures do not solve anything and only serve to make people less angry, she said.

The coordinator of the financial justice and inequality program at the analysis and research center Fundar believes that the response by federal organizations and agencies was belated, but a move in the right direction.

The measures have placed on the public agenda the need to question the privileges that the authorities and the political class have had for years, said Javier Garduño.

But the savings are far from enough to plug the hole in public finances.

“The reality is that the state continues to spend more than the amounts approved, even after the spending cuts of 2015. This trend raises concerns because the risk remains of a continuation of superfluous spending,” said Garduño.

He added that a “magnifying glass will have to be used” to determine if the funds returned go to the federal treasury and prevent their discretionary use by the Finance Secretariat.

A wide range of austerity measures announced by many states have included salary cuts for senior officials, the elimination of payments for meals and cell phone service, reducing the use of chauffeurs by mid-level and senior managers and discounts on fees such as driver’s licenses and property taxes.

Several governors have cut their salaries, most in the range of 20%.

Source: El Universal (sp)