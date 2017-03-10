Starbucks set to open its 600th cafe in MX

Calls for a boycott appear to have been ignored by fans of the chain's products

If anyone’s boycotting Starbucks in Mexico it’s not having any effect on the coffee company’s growth in this country.

There were calls in January for boycotts of various American brands that operate in Mexico in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans regarding trade, the border wall and remittance payments by Mexican workers.

One of the suggested targets was Starbucks, whose Mexican franchise holder, the restaurant operator Alsea, will open the brand’s 600th outlet next week.

So far this year, 10 new Starbucks have opened in Mexico, and Alsea plans to maintain the pace, opening 50-55 new outlets every year.

Ten years ago Starbucks had just 110 outlets in Mexico.

The coffee shop is Alsea’s biggest brand in terms of sales, representing 22% of the company’s total. Others are Burger King at 21% and Domino’s Pizza and Vips, both 15%.

