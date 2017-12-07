State aid sought for Chiapas burn victim

A young man who suffered serious burns in a protest in Chiapas three years ago is now seeking state support for his medical costs.

Agustín Gómez Pérez was one of several members of the Ricardo Flores Magón Popular Front who had been protesting with a hunger strike and the symbolic crucifixion of two of their number, pressing for the release of Gómez’s uncle, the front’s leader who had been jailed on several charges.

It came to a head when Gómez agreed to be doused in gasoline and set on fire on December 5, 2014 in front of the state Congress in Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

Florentino Gómez Girón was released the following morning after his 21-year-old nephew suffered second-degree burns to 50% of his body.

Yesterday, front members occupied the main square in San Cristóbal de las Casas, demanding that the state government pay for Gómez’s medical expenses.

The youth has achieved 60% recovery from the burns suffered three years ago and is now demanding the state pay for facial reconstruction surgery.

The protesters, members of the Tzotzil indigenous group, warned they will remain in the square until authorities agree to pay for Gómez’s operation.

The young man said returning to a normal life has been “hard,” and pleaded that the state government “show consideration” for his case.

