State of Campeche joins Ford boycott

Two businesses have done the same following Ford's cancelation of a new assembly plant

Ford Motor Company lost some business last week to two Mexican firms. This week, a state joined the boycott.

The governor of Campeche announced yesterday that the state would no longer buy Ford vehicles and that it was time to show “what Mexicans are made of.”

Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas said 44 new Ford police patrol trucks will be delivered to the state in the next few days, but they will be the last.

The decision followed that of Ford to cancel a US $1.6-billion automotive assembly plant in San Luis Potosí.

Last week Grupo Experiencias Xcaret of Quintana Roo and the construction firm Coconal said they would no longer buy vehicles from Ford.

The latter, which is participating in runway construction at Mexico City’s new airport in partnership with Carlos Slim’s Grupo Carso, said it was canceling indefinitely the purchase plans it had already drawn up for the coming year.

Ford Motor Company recorded a 20% increase in sales in Mexico last year and is the sixth largest automotive manufacturer in terms of market share.

Source: Milenio (sp)

