State orders removal of anti-Trump bus ads

Mexicans are not enamored of U.S. President Donald Trump but an anti-Trump message in Acapulco this week was too much for the state government.

Transit advertising that appeared Monday on buses in the resort city displayed a large photo of Trump and the message, “Somos Mexicanos. Y tu madre te mentamos.”

Roughly translated it means, “We are Mexicans. And we insult your mother.”

The campaign was launched by an association of business owners in Acapulco Dorado who wished to speak out against “the xenophobic and racist policies of the president of the U.S.”

Association president Laura Caballero Rodríguez wondered in an interview how the U.S. could be permitted to insult Mexicans and lamented that Mexicans do not have a leader who will stand up to defend them.

But the ads came down yesterday on orders from the state, whose Secretary General described them as “offensive to Donald Trump.”

In a statement, the government said it was “essential to protect the image of someone who governs a nation” with which Mexico has had a historic relationship in diplomatic, economic and political terms.

Caballero was not happy that the signs were removed.

“This [campaign] was in support of our brothers who are being humiliated by President Trump. We have been censored.”

Caballero and her organization tried unsuccessfully last year to broker a peace accord with organized crime gangs to put an end to violence in the city.

