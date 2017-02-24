Transit ad that appeared in Acapulco this week. Transit ad that appeared in Acapulco this week.
News

State orders removal of anti-Trump bus ads

Message promoted by Acapulco business group was deemed offensive

Mexico News Daily | Friday, February 24, 2017

Mexicans are not enamored of U.S. President Donald Trump but an anti-Trump message in Acapulco this week was too much for the state government.

Transit advertising that appeared Monday on buses in the resort city displayed a large photo of Trump and the message, “Somos Mexicanos. Y tu madre te mentamos.”

Roughly translated it means, “We are Mexicans. And we insult your mother.”

The campaign was launched by an association of business owners in Acapulco Dorado who wished to speak out against “the xenophobic and racist policies of the president of the U.S.”

Association president Laura Caballero Rodríguez wondered in an interview how the U.S. could be permitted to insult Mexicans and lamented that Mexicans do not have a leader who will stand up to defend them.

But the ads came down yesterday on orders from the state, whose Secretary General described them as “offensive to Donald Trump.”

In a statement, the government said it was “essential to protect the image of someone who governs a nation” with which Mexico has had a historic relationship in diplomatic, economic and political terms.

Caballero was not happy that the signs were removed.

“This [campaign] was in support of our brothers who are being humiliated by President Trump. We have been censored.”

Caballero and her organization tried unsuccessfully last year to broker a peace accord with organized crime gangs to put an end to violence in the city.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp), Reforma (sp)

  • gypsyken

    It is ridiculous to suggest that Il Duce Trump deserves to be respected by anyone, let alone Mexicans.

    • Henry Wilson

      And who is to be the judge of who is to be entitled to respect? You? Your mama? Uh huh and you do a much better imitation of Il Duce than Trump ever will. You are a fool.

      • gypsyken

        The people of the world are judging Trump, and the prevailing opinion of him is negative.. Only a minority of people in the U.S. think that he deserves respect, and the movement to get rid of him is growing.

  • SickofLiberalbs9999

    Smart move.
    Mexicans can hate Trump if they want to. But they should try to get past their emotions and think about reality.
    He’s the President of a country that accounts for 80% of Mexican exports.
    He’s going to be President of the US for at least four years – possibly, eight.
    If that US market disappears, Mexico’s economy will resemble Venezuela in short order.
    Mexicans might be thinking “screw Trump, screw America, we don’t need them stinking gringos.”
    That’s emotion talking.
    Sorry, but, actually, Mexico DOES need America, and Trump.
    Heaven help Mexico without the US markets – that’s the truth.

  • Henry Wilson

    A nice example of the reality mexico does not have real human rights such as free speech. Cross the border and say the same message in English or Spanish and you know what will happen? Nothing.

