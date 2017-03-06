Vargas Calvo: kidnapped Saturday. Vargas Calvo: kidnapped Saturday.
State representative nabbed in Zihuatanejo

Vargas' brother was killed in a shoot-out last July

The state of Guerrero’s representative in the Costa Grande region was kidnapped Saturday in the resort town of Zihuatanejo.

A group of armed men nabbed Julio César Vargas Calvo on the Paseo de las Palmas in the town center at about 10:00pm.

The Guerrero Coordination Group immediately deployed a joint military-police search and rescue operation, said spokesman Roberto Álvarez Heredia.

Officials from the Mixed Operations Base (BOM) have since extended the search to several neighborhoods in the municipalities of Zihuatanejo and neighboring Ixtapa.

As of noon today there was no word as to Vargas’ whereabouts.

Vargas’ half-brother, Carlos Vargas Escobar, was killed last July in a village located in Zihuatanejo during a confrontation between army officials and armed civilians, allegedly members of a criminal gang.

Carlos Vargas was the only person to die in the showdown, while two military officials suffered bullet wounds.

The two brothers are sons of Notary Pubic No. 2 of Zihuatanejo, Carlos Francisco Vargas Nájera.

Source: Milenio (sp)

  • K. Chris C.

    Wonder if Sr. Vargas is now pondering the benefit to him and his of the “drug war?!” Tyranny takes on a different sheen from a dark and dank cement hole with a bucket as a toilet.

    “…immediately deployed a joint military-police search and rescue operation…” If it were just a mundane kidnapped, the authorities would be looking real hard for him at the bottom of Corona and Jose bottles.

    An American citizen, not US subject.

