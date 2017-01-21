State to build schools for troubled youths

Nuevo León Governor Jaime Rodríguez has announced the construction of four militarized preparatory schools in the state to “discipline” troubled youths.

“Nuevo León cannot continue losing its youths to rebelliousness or because parents can’t cope with them. You know it and I know it. The only way to tackle it is by giving the youths an opportunity, but with discipline,” said Rodríguez during yesterday’s announcement, a response to the shooting Wednesday at a private school in the capital, Monterrey.

“We will give a chance to all those parents that have a son that misbehaves. Just send him to us and we’ll straighten him out and discipline him.”

Rodríguez said the state’s intention was to turn problematics youths into productive ones.

Two of the preparatory schools are to be built in the municipalities of Juárez and García, a third in the Monterrey-Apodaca area and another in Montemorelos.

Rodríguez will seek support from the mayors of those municipalities for the donation of land or facilities while the state will invest 40 million pesos (US $1.9 million) in building them.

It is not the first time the governor has spoken of militarized preparatory schools: he raised the idea last September when he proposed that such schools would receive students from two specific backgrounds: those with behavioral problems and those aspiring to have a career in the military.

Teachers would be recruited from the Defense and Navy Secretariats and the Federal Police.

In his announcement this week, Governor Rodríguez stated that the militarized preparatory schools will be exclusively for youths that live in “conflictive zones” and that present personality and behavior problems.

Rodríguez’s announcement came two days after Wednesday’s shooting when a 15-year-old student opened fire in his classroom, injuring three of his classmates and a teacher before shooting himself. Federico Guevara died in hospital shortly after; three of his victims, including the 27-year-old teacher, were still in serious condition yesterday.

Late Thursday evening, President Enrique Peña Nieto visited the hospital and offered his support to the parents of the victims.

Investigations have revealed that the gun used in the shooting was registered in the name of the attacker’s father. Both practiced hunting as a sport.

Source: Animal Político (sp), Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp)

