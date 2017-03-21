State vs. the bishop: discord in Morelos

Things are heating up between the state and the church in Morelos, where the state governor and the Bishop of Cuernavaca have been at odds for nearly a year.

The animosity between Governor Graco Ramírez and Bishop Ramón Castro y Castro began last May after the state Congress approved a same-sex marriage law proposed by the governor.

Since then, Castro has prominently participated in marches in support of peace and security in the state, and has consistently spoken about Catholics’ concern for their safety.

The bishop has also been vocal in his opposition to Ramírez, and last week went as far as to convene a meeting of several opposition politicians and governor hopefuls that produced what has been labeled an “anti-Graco” plan.

In an interview after the meeting, Castro accused the state of extorting local construction businesses, demanding between 30% and 40% of a project’s cost.

In response, the state’s Interior Secretary accused Castro of lying and interfering in state politics with his religious activism.

Matías Quiroz Medina defended the administration, claiming it has acted with transparency and that its actions have been endorsed by the federal Finance Secretariat.

The secretary also stated that according to data from the National Public Security System (SNSP) cases of extortion reported in the state have dropped by 83% between 2013 and 2016.

Quiroz also announced that the state will request that the Interior Secretariat, the Mexican Episcopal Conference (CEM) and Franco Coppola, the Papal Nuncio to Mexico, bring Castro to order because he has become “a political actor” who lies constantly in order to be in the spotlight.

“I had warned there would be repercussions,” said the bishop in response. “One is prepared,” he added.

Castro has said that while he has no proof of the government’s extortion, “it is a noisy secret.”

The Diocese of Morelos went to the aid of the bishop on Sunday with a message of support “before the harassment and the defamation” and said church officials and parishioners were fully behind him.

The diocese has even created a hashtag: “#WhereTheBishopIsSoIsTheChurch.”

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)