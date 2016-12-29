State will pay for reconstructive surgery

The government of the State of México will provide specialized surgery to burn victims of the December 20 explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec.

The state’s Secretary of Health told the newspaper Milenio that close to 30 people suffered severe burns to over 25% of their bodies, and all will receive reconstructive surgery free of charge.

César Gómez said the surgical procedures could cost anywhere between 50,000 and 1 million pesos (US $2,400 to 48,000), which will be fully covered by the state.

The surgeries could start as soon as next week, he said.

“We have patches that allow the regeneration of the skin, as well as a tissue bank.”

Free medical attention is also being provided to other victims.

One week after the explosion of fireworks that destroyed the market, the removal of debris was 30% complete.

A team of three trained dogs have joined the effort. Trained to identify not only human beings — dead or alive or dead, the K9 unit will also help to locate any explosive material remaining at the scene of the explosion.

The Civil Protection office of the State of México has set up a collection center in the zócalo of Mexico City where donations such as canned and nonperishable goods are being received.

Source: Milenio (sp)

