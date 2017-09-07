Stationary in the gulf, Katia delivers rainfall

Hurricane Katia has become “highly dangerous” for Mexico due to its lack of movement in the Gulf of Mexico, delivering heavy rainfall in the southeast and center of the country, the National Meteorological Service said today.

As of 4:00pm CDT, the category 1 hurricane was stationary, located about 315 kilometers north-northeast of the city of Veracruz. It was expected to remain there through late today, said the United States National Hurricane Center.

But it is forecast to turn southwestward and head for the coast of Veracruz late tomorrow or early Saturday. A hurricane warning is in effect for the coast of the state between Cabo Rojo and Laguna Verde.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for north of Cabo Rojo to Río Panuco and south of Laguna Verde to the city of Veracruz.

“It is a very dangerous system for the center and southeast of the country as it continues to trigger rain in Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Mexico City,” said meteorologist Jesús Carachure of Mexico’s weather service..

“It has been in the Gulf of Mexico for 48 hours and it remains stationary,” meaning it will have produced three days of steady rainfall.

Katia is one of three hurricanes in the Atlantic at present, something that does not happen often but nor is it unique, Carachure said.

One is Irma, a category 5 storm that the United States National Hurricane Center described this afternoon as “extremely dangerous” as it crossed the north coast of Hispanola and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 280 kilometers per hour.

Farther out in the Atlantic, is Hurricane Jose, a category 3 storm that currently threatens Antigua and Barbuda.

Source: El Universal (sp)