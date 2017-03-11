Stations lose business to regional pricing

The 15 gas stations located in the municipality of La Piedad, Michoacan, have registered losses in the millions of pesos and some are on the verge of closing as a result of regionalized fuel pricing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of buying gas locally, area residents are traveling to neighboring cities in the states of Guanajuato and Jalisco to fill up with fuel that can be up to 45 centavos cheaper. Gas prices in Mexico rose 15% to 20% on January 1, the amount depending on the region.

Gas station owners say they’re losing customers due to that regionalization policy, a measure put in place by the Secretariat of Finance to set fuel prices that more closely reflect the cost of production and transportation. But in the case of La Piedad it means cheaper fuel prices in nearby cities that are just a short drive away.

According to the Local Association of Gas Station Owners of La Piedad, monthly losses recorded since January have ranged from 200,000 to 250,000 pesos (US $9,900-$12,400) for each gas station.

Owners are requesting that authorities change the zone. If that doesn’t happen, they say, all 15 gas stations will be forced to shut down within three months.

During one hour at a gas station in La Piedad just two customers arrived to fill up whereas up to a dozen customers were served at gas stations in Santa Ana, Guanajuato, and Degollado, Jalisco, in the same period of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edith García, the manager of a Santa Ana gas station, stated that “large businesses that use a lot of fuel come to fill up in Santa Ana and this has repercussions in La Piedad, resulting in large losses for the gas station owners.”

Source: El Universal (sp)