Storm alerts in Baja for Hurricane Norma

Storm's track remains unclear as it sits stationary 400 km south of Cabo San Lucas

Tropical storm alerts have been issued in Baja California Sur as Hurricane Norma, 400 kilometers south of Cabo San Lucas this morning, is forecast to move northward later today.

The United States National Hurricane Center said at 10:00am CDT that the Category 1 hurricane was 110 kilometers east-northeast of Socorro Island and stationary.

But it is forecast to begin a slow northward motion that will take it near or to the west of the southern Baja peninsula tomorrow and Monday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Los Barriles to Todos Santos and a tropical storm watch for north of Todos Santos to Cabo San Lázaro.

Maximum sustained winds were near 120 kilometers per hour and little change of strength is expected over the next 48 hours.

The Weather Channel reported that the forecast after Sunday becomes muddy as the storm approaches the Baja peninsula, suggesting it might “meander west” next week.

Rainfall accumulations of 200-300 millimeters are forecast for the southern portion of Baja California Sur, with amounts over 500 millimeters in some areas.

Mexico News Daily