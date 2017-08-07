Storm could become hurricane by tonight

A hurricane watch is in effect for the coast of Quintana Roo between Chetumal and Punta Allen as tropical storm Franklin heads for the Yucatán Peninsula.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 10:00am CDT the storm was 350 kilometers east-southeast of Chetumal and strengthening as it moved west-northwest. It is expected to make landfall, possibly as a hurricane, this evening or tonight, said the United States National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Campeche, and a tropical storm watch between Campeche and Sabancuy.

Some weakening of the system is expected as the storm moves across the Yucatán Peninsula tomorrow.

Mexico’s National Meteorological Service forecasts torrential rainfall in parts of Quintana Roo and Campeche today.

A storm surge is also forecast, with water levels raised by a meter or more above normal tide levels near and to the north of the point where the storm touches land.

Mexico News Daily