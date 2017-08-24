Storm victims’ homes deemed uninhabitable

32 houses for hurricane victims will be torn down in Guerrero

Many victims of hurricanes Manuel and Ingrid in Guerrero have been waiting for almost four years for a new home. Yesterday, federal authorities declared that a whole block of new homes built for them are not fit to live in.

The Secretariat of Agrarian Development and Urban Planning (Sedatu) declared that 32 houses are uninhabitable and will have to be demolished.

They are among 598 new houses in the Nuevo Mirador neighborhood in the state capital city of Chilpancingo, a project that has been plagued with delays, poor construction and legal complaints.

Twelve construction firms worked on the Nuevo Mirador project. Five are currently the subject of eight different federal investigations for breach of contract, delays and using poor construction materials and techniques.

Sedatu’s representative in Guerrero, José Manuel Armenta Tello, confirmed that other parts of the neighborhood in which the houses are now occupied are also showing problems, such as cracks appearing in the construction.

He explained that it was a result of the type of construction used and the nature of the soil, which is constantly resettling.

Armenta acknowledged that people already living in Nuevo Mirador are also “at constant risk” because of seismic activity.

The risk and instability are such that authorities have decided conditions are not appropriate to build a primary school in the area.

Residents are victims of two hurricanes which struck in September 2013. Hurricane Manuel alone caused over 150 deaths in Guerrero and affected 1 million people. Damages were estimated at 3 billion pesos, or US $230 million at the time.

