Student passionate about NASA internship

With two engineering degrees in hand, both obtained simultaenously, a Chihuahua-born student is on to the next step: aeromechanics research at the renowned Ames Research Center.

Brenda Natalia Pérez Pérez, 23, has been accepted for a four-month-long internship in rotorcraft aeromechanics at the center, a facility operated by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States, where she will follow her passion.

Fluent in French and English, Pérez graduated in December with a degree in aerospace engineering from New Mexico State University. She followed that up with a mechanical engineering degree at the Northern Regional University of Chihuahua, which she was awarded in May.

Pérez’s “great opportunity” of being at NASA begins this month.

“I am excited that I’ll be doing what I’m passionate about in a place that is in the vanguard of technology, with people that are very passionate and talented,” she said.

“It is a dream for me to know that I’ll be working in a center where, years ago, the knowledge and abilities of thousands of people made possible what once was considered impossible.”

There will be more studies when she’s done. She intends to return to Mexico to finish a master’s degree at the Northern Regional University and to share her knowledge and experience with younger students.

Pérez wants to see more aerospace research opportunities in Mexico, and help other students make the best use of them.

The director of the Mexican Space Agency (AEM), Francisco Javier Mendieta Jiménez, congratulated Pérez for her achievements, and remarked that more and more institutions of higher education are joining forces with the country’s aerospace sector, giving opportunities to students who “without any doubt … could consolidate Mexico as a major power” in the aerospace sector in the future.

Pérez will not be the only Mexican at Ames this fall. Chiapas student Rubén García Ruiz won a place on a team that will work on a robotics project, also for four months, along with a Tamaulipas student, whose identity has not been reported.

Source: Milenio (sp)