Student was fine until mentioning her school

An emotional moment for a young girl in an earthquake-ravaged community in Oaxaca

The emotional effect of an earthquake on a young child in a community in Oaxaca was brought home vividly for dignitaries and others at an event today in Reforma de Pineda.

Senior federal cabinet members Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong and Rosario Robles were on hand with Governor Alejandro Murat to distribute aid in this Isthmus of Tehuantepec municipality in which 1,120 homes were damaged, nearly half of them completely destroyed.

Another building that was severely damaged and had to be demolished was the primary school where young Jade Estefani Cabrera González was a student.

She took the microphone today on behalf of her fellow students and in a voice full of confidence welcomed the visitors and offered thanks for the support they were bringing. The people of the community, she said, were not ones to give up.

But when she began to talk about her school, Jade Estefani lost her composure.

Reforma de Pineda

“I — I would like to see my school now, because all this has been really horrible,” the youngster declared as she broke into tears.

The cabinet secretaries on either side of the young speaker quickly consoled her.

But they were unable to say when Jade Estefani’s wish might come true. Osorio Chong told the audience that all the schools would be repaired but the work was awaiting the release of funds.

