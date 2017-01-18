Student wounds 4 before shooting self

Authorities in Nuevo León may attempt to revisit inspections of students’ bags and backpacks in private schools following a shooting this morning at a school in Monterrey.

A 15-year-old student shot a teacher and three of his fellow students shortly after 8:00am at the Colegio Americano del Noreste before turning the gun on himself.

The shooter, identified as Federico Guevara, died later this morning with his parents at his side, said Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón. Three of the wounded remained in serious condition, he said.

The spokesman for the state’s Security Coordination Group said the attacker had been undergoing treatment for depression and “had psychological problems.”

Aldo Fasci said in an interview with the newspaper Milenio that he believed it was necessary to implement a protocol for the inspection of students’ bags, in spite of opposition from parents, in private schools.

“There was a campaign to have bags inspected and there were protests. I think we’re going to have to do it again . . . .”

Random inspections are currently carried out in public schools but the practice is optional at private institutions.

Fasci described the shooting as unprecedented in the state.

Source: Milenio (sp), Infobae (sp), López Dóriga Digital (sp)

