Students prepare for launching satellite

Students from the Engineering School at the National Autonomous University (UNAM) are gearing up to test their CanSat, literally a satellite in a can, next month in an international competition sponsored by NASA.

The nine students, all under 22, are part of the CanSat Siqueiros team, which ranked 12th among 81 semifinalists in the CanSat Competition, an annual student design-build-launch event for space-related topics.

The competition entails designing electronic components that will allow the students’ can-sized device to transmit data including speed, air pressure and temperature from a height of 800 meters to a ground station.

The can itself is built with corrugated cardboard and plastic, and measures 13 centimeters in diameter by 30 centimeters high.

“The electronic system folds and fits inside the can, and when it reaches a certain height, it is expelled,” explained Alejandro Farah Simón, a researcher at the UNAM Astronomy Institute and the mission coordinator.

The actual measuring components are shaped like a small solar-powered airplane, and the challenge is to get it to glide downwards in a controlled manner, allowing it to collect and send information to the ground team.

All the materials are light, explained Farah, allowing it to glide downward slowly and thus send more data, giving the CanSat Siqueiros team more chances to win.

Team member Karla García told the newspaper Milenio that they need close to US $5,000 to make the trip to the launch location in Stephenville, Texas, where the competition will take place June 9-11.

The team has set up a crowdfunding campaign through which they hope to raise part of that sum, close to $3,500. By today they had raised 16% of their goal.

The funds raised will help pay for airfare, lodging and meals for the nine team members.

The CanSat Competition is organized by the American Astronautical Society (AAS) and American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and other organizations.

Source: Milenio (sp)