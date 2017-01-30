Students scavenge for their class projects

One of the scavengers has advanced to an international science fair

Standardized tests may give Mexican students a low ranking among other countries, but they don’t necessarily measure world-class creativity and ingenuity.

The Veracruz municipality of Atoyac has six secondary schools, four of which failed to achieve a satisfactory grade in Mexican government testing that evaluates students’ achievement levels.

But today, a student from one of those four schools is getting ready to participate in the I-SWEEEP International Science Fair next May in Houston, Texas.

Uriel Viñas, 16, is one of a group of students that have found there is a trove of school supplies to be had in the discarded televisions, radios and old stereos left on the curb as garbage. The students of the school’s electric circuitry workshop recognized that those discarded appliances contained components that could be reused in their assignments.

“Those parts may be trash for other people, but they become an opportunity to learn for my classmates,” said Viñas.

Teacher Arturo Pimentel noticed how one of his students built a remote-controlled car with the scraps retrieved from what was little more than a pile of garbage.

Since then, the creativity of Pimentel’s students has only increased. They have created waterjet-propulsion rockets, homemade car alarms, photosensitive Christmas lights and a small toy car that follows sunlight.

The professor then decided to encourage the youths’ restless creativity and urged them to tackle and develop more ambitious projects. His intention was to take his students to science fairs but he soon realized that those competitions often charged an entry fee of up to 2,000 pesos (nearly US $100), well beyond the school’s and the parents’ reach.

Undeterred, Pimentel learned out about the National Science and Technology Fair, organized by the National Science and Technology Council, Conacyt, which collects no admission fees.

Three of his best students participated in the event, where they had to develop a research project akin to a master’s degree thesis, in which they had to solve a climate change-related problem.

The students from Atoyac competed with their counterparts from across the country, secondary students such as themselves, along with preparatory and university students, who developed a total of 465 projects.

Fewer than 10% of those, 45, won a spot in the upcoming competition in Houston, called the International Sustainable World Engineering Energy Environment Project, or ISWEEEP, billed as the world’s largest science fair focused on renewable resources.

Only two projects will represent the state of Veracruz: one designed by university students, and that designed by Viñas, who will be competing against students from over 60 countries.

Entitled Se chido, piensa verde (Be cool, think green), his invention is a concrete floor tile that generates electricity from weight placed on its surface.

The first iteration of his project was made of rubber but it didn’t generate the electricity levels he wanted, and could only bear the weight of a human being.

A second version of the piezoelectric tile was made of concrete and had enough resistance to carry a motor vehicle.

As a test run, the tile was taken to a Zumba dance-fitness class to subject it to intense pressure of people doing their exercise regimes. The results were as expected and the power generation levels satisfied the designer.

The next stage was to set the tile on a road. “Several trucks ran over it and it generated a good deal of electricity,” said professor Pimentel.

Viñas’ goal is to study nanotechnology at a Mexican university, but if he has the opportunity to do so in a school abroad he will take it.

In the meantime, he is going through intensive English studies because the I-SWEEEP competition includes a presentation in that language.

“We’re excited because we’ll be representing science in Mexico, and that’s no small thing,” said Viñas.

