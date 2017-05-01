Supercomputer gift to Chiapas from CERN

The dreams of a group of scientists coupled with their academic successes abroad have earned them the recognition of their peers and the donation of over US $2 million in computer equipment for a laboratory in Chiapas.

Over 10 years ago, Karen Salomé Caballero Mora and two of her peers in physics and elemental particle research were holding weekly meetings via Skype, throwing ideas around to determine what they could do to improve their country.

Comparing her alma mater, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), to the facilities available in the German college where she studied for her doctorate, Caballero remarked that she wished Mexico had the same equipment, and that students were able to perform the same experiments she had done.

Studies, work and other demands of daily life interrupted the virtual meetups until 2014 when Caballero received the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Award.

That triggered a call to Caballero, now a researcher at the Autonomous University of Chiapas (Unach), from one of the two associates on the Skype calls, Luis Roberto Flores Castillo.

Out of the blue, he asked his colleague if her university would be interested in an equipment donation from the European Organization for Nuclear Research, also known as CERN.

Caballero accepted the offer right away, despite not knowing what was to be donated. Unach was badly under-equipped “and I need a lot of computing power in my research,” she said.

After red-tape formalities were dealt with between the Mexican and European institutions, the latter was finally able to ask how much equipment was needed.

Along with colleagues at Unach, Caballero calculated what equipment would be necessary to process data from HAWC, the High Altitude Water Cherenkov Experiment, a gamma-ray and cosmic ray observatory located in the state of Puebla.

“We knew it was a great deal of equipment — 250 servers — and we feared that we might not receive everything because we knew that past donations by CERN had been much less.”

But the gift surpassed Caballero’s wildest dreams: the 362-unit server farm will give the Regional High Performance Computer Laboratory, or Larcad, enough computer power to strengthen like never before the region’s development in science and technology.

The facility will cater to Chiapas’ physics, mathematics, biology and chemistry communities among other disciplines and support research in volcanic activity, renewable energy, population studies on health, security and housing, and sustainable housing.

The laboratory’s services will include high-performance computing, digital storage, on-demand storage, hosting and housing, electrical backup, cloud services and more.

Larcad’s business plan has been designed to be sustainable: while it receive public funding its main source of income will be obtained through services offered to the private sector.

The facility itself is being built by the state and federal governments and is expected to be operational by the third quarter of this year.

