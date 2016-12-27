Surplus funds buy new carpet for lawmakers

The old one was less than five years old; the new one cost three times more

Some surplus funds in the 2016 budget of the lower house of Congress had to be spent this week so lawmakers are getting some new carpeting. But the previous one was little more than four years old.

The newspaper Reforma reported today that 2,300 square meters of carpet that was laid in August 2012 in the legislative hall of the Chamber of Deputies is being pulled up this week in order to spend 8.1 million pesos (US $390,000) in leftover funds.

Suppliers consulted by the newspaper said the carpet that is being replaced should have a life span of 10 years under heavy use. But the legislative chamber where the carpet lies is not subject to such wear and tear.

Sessions take place just twice a week between February and April and September and December each year.

Meanwhile, the new floor covering ought to have an even longer life span than the old one: its price is more than three times what it cost in 2012.

The installation is due to be completed by Saturday, which is the deadline for paying for services out of the 2016 budget.

The carpet was part of a package of work projects approved at the last minute by the Congress Administration Committee to spend the remainder of funds that had been allocated for the year.

Source: Reforma (sp)

