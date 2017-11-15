Suspect arrested for 2010 massacre of 72

The presumed mastermind behind the massacre of 72 undocumented migrants in San Fernando, Tamaulipas, seven years ago was arrested yesterday in Ciudad Victoria.

Martiniano de Jesús Jaramillo Silva, 56, has been identified as the regional boss for the Los Zetas Vieja Escuela crime syndicate, and intelligence work has linked him to the recent wave of violence in the state, including several kidnappings and homicides.

Notable among the latter are the homicide of Miriam Elizabeth Rodríguez Martínez, an activist in the search movement for missing persons, and the kidnapping of U.S. citizen Antonio Camacho Camacho.

In 2010, authorities discovered the bodies of 72 people in a warehouse in San Fernando after a gun battle between drug cartel gunmen and federal forces.

The 58 men and 14 women were migrants heading north from South and Central America. A survivor said they had been kidnapped by the Zetas cartel and killed for refusing to work for them.

The gruesome discovery led to another a few months later of more than 280 bodies in 40 mass graves.

Jaramillo, also known as “El Pata de Queso,” had been presumed dead for several years, but inquiries and investigations recently located him, revealing that he continued to operate in San Fernando and Las Norias, Cruillas, Matamoros, Reynosa and Valle Hermoso.

After his arrest early Tuesday morning in a Ciudad Victoria hospital, Jaramillo was transported to the Special Attorney for the Investigation of Organized Crime (SEIDO), part of the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR).

Jaramillo faces charges of organized crime and kidnapping.

Source: Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp)