Suspected thieves die after Oaxaca lynching

The three allegedly broke into the home of an elderly couple and beat them

Three men died yesterday after they were lynched in Oaxaca by neighbors of two victims of robbery and assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lynching was triggered by a break-in Monday morning at the home of an elderly couple in San Mateo Macuilxóchitl, a town in the municipality of San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya about 25 kilometers from the state capital. The pair were beaten by the thieves.

After neighbors got wind of the attack they identified three men as the perpetrators and took them to municipal headquarters, where at least 200 had gathered.

Speakers urged the crowd to take the law into their own hands. “The ministerial authorities do nothing, friends,” one woman called out. “Let’s give these assholes a lesson so they stop [committing crimes].”

Said another: “Let’s lynch them, let’s kill them; the dead dog doesn’t spread rabies. Why should we want them go to jail when tomorrow they’ll be set free?”

The crowd took their prisoners to the municipal dump, beat them, doused them with gasoline and and set them on fire.

State police arrived in time to rescue the alleged thieves and transport them to hospitals in Oaxaca city, located about 22 kilometers away.

San Mateo Macuilxóchitl

All three died yesterday evening due to severe burns and injuries suffered during the beating.

Residents of Macuilxóchitl justified their actions by claiming they were fed up with increasing levels of insecurity, a situation made worse by limited police surveillance.

The state Attorney General’s office is investigating.

Source: El Universal (sp), NVI Noticias (sp)