News

Suspected thieves die after Oaxaca lynching

The three allegedly broke into the home of an elderly couple and beat them

Mexico News Daily | Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Three men died yesterday after they were lynched in Oaxaca by neighbors of two victims of robbery and assault.

The lynching was triggered by a break-in Monday morning at the home of an elderly couple in San Mateo Macuilxóchitl, a town in the municipality of San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya about 25 kilometers from the state capital. The pair were beaten by the thieves.

After neighbors got wind of the attack they identified three men as the perpetrators and took them to municipal headquarters, where at least 200 had gathered.

Speakers urged the crowd to take the law into their own hands. “The ministerial authorities do nothing, friends,” one woman called out. “Let’s give these assholes a lesson so they stop [committing crimes].”

Said another: “Let’s lynch them, let’s kill them; the dead dog doesn’t spread rabies. Why should we want them go to jail when tomorrow they’ll be set free?”

The crowd took their prisoners to the municipal dump, beat them, doused them with gasoline and and set them on fire.

State police arrived in time to rescue the alleged thieves and transport them to hospitals in Oaxaca city, located about 22 kilometers away.

San Mateo Macuilxóchitl

All three died yesterday evening due to severe burns and injuries suffered during the beating.

Residents of Macuilxóchitl justified their actions by claiming they were fed up with increasing levels of insecurity, a situation made worse by limited police surveillance.

The state Attorney General’s office is investigating.

Source: El Universal (sp), NVI Noticias (sp)

  • Mike

    The perpetrators learned a lesson and are dead.
    The people who killed the three thieves are murderers.
    What did I learn from this story? That Mexico is a place
    where humanity is hard to find and a destination that
    will never be part of my travel plans. No thank you.

    • BB

      You just don’t know what you’re missing, Mike. Mexico is beautiful. But just don’t forget that they did that same thing in the US to innocent black people.

      • Felipe_Calderoff

        They did, Mike? You mean in the US townsfolk were so fed up with an ineffective and dysfunctional judicial system that they decided to burn three innocent black people? Where and when was that?

